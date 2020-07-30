Menu
Bowls

ON THE GREENS: Yamba championship rained out

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
YAMBA

Yamba Men’s Lawn Bowls

Weather plays havoc with championship rounds

IN A very rare occurrence at the club, a complete weekend of championship bowls was lost due to inclement weather.

Subsequently, and due to a very compressed 2020 bowls calendar, round two of the 2020 Major Singles Championship will be contested during the week with the winners moving into the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday August 1, commencing at 9am.

The semi-finals will follow at 1pm, that is if all goes according to plan.

If weather, results and the bowling gods permit, the finals of the Major Singles and the Major Triples will be held on Sunday August 2 commencing at 1pm. Also programmed for Sunday are round’s one and two of the Minor Pairs Championships with action scheduled to commence at 9am.

The draws for the 2020 Minor Pairs, Club Veteran Singles and ‘C’ Grade Singles Championships were completed on Wednesday July 29 and are displayed on the main bowl’s noticeboard.

Nominations for the Minor Singles, Major/Minor Pairs, Handicap Fours and Stan Brown Shield championships and competitions are currently open with members encouraged to get their nominations in early to avoid disappointment.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the bowls office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Results: Wednesday July 22

Winners: Doug Nancarrow and Grease Dennis

Runners Up: Trevor Bardsley and Bob Ballantyne

Encouragement: Ron Smidt and Brett Pingel

Friday July 22: No bowls due to inclement weather

Don Freeman

clarence bowling on the greens yamba bowling club
Grafton Daily Examiner

