ON THE GREENS: Yamba club champions decided

MACLEAN

Maclean Bowling Club

PLAYERS still involved in District Triples events just a reminder they will be played Saturday August 8. Seniors – South Services, Pres. Reserve – Brooms Head. 8:45am

Major/Minor Pairs start date is now pushed back due to rain and district events.

Championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs and Open Singles (men and women), Club Triples and Mixed Triples are open. Mixed Pairs will close Wednesday August 19.

Social Bowls

Wednesday Winners: Rex Wiseman & Michael Bailey

R/Up:Kevin Johnson & Col Ryan

Raffle: 1st Jim Mills 2nd Marisa Mutch

Crack The Safe:$450 – Jim Mills – NOT WON

Friday Winners: Ray Davis, Richard Archer & Col Ryan

R/Up: Fatty & Jon Keats

Raffle: 1st Jim Shannon 2nd Bill McCarron

Crack The Safe:$450 – Kevin Johnson – NOT WON

Saturday Dan Kilroy & Aidan Daniels d R.Murphy & G.Montgomery 16/9

Marg Stallard & Mully d John Miller & Bill McCarron 17/15

Winners: Dan Kilroy & Aidan Daniels

Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2:30pm – 4:30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $500 weekending 09/08/2020

Competition Results

Major Pairs quarter-finals

J.Mills & D.Starr d A.Preston & D.Johnson 20/15

R.Ryan & P.Burnes d J.Nash & J.Pinnock 22/20

J.Hupfield & P.Hurst d K.Johnson & J.Wilcock 23/15

We wish K.Frazer all the best in recovery from his operation.

Major Pairs semi-finals

J.Hupfield & P.Hurst d J.Mills & D.Starr23/13

G.Montgomery & R.Murphy d R.Ryan & P.Burnes 24/17

Comp Draw

Major Pairs FINAL

Sunday August 9, 12:15pm

J.Hupfield & P.Hurst v G.Montgomery & R.Murphy

Umpire: Jayson Pinnock

Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1

Sunday August 16, 12:30pm

Game 1: G.Montgomery & J.Pinnock v J.Shannon & R.Byrum

Game 2: J.Hupfield & A.Preston v B.Mansfield & K.Johnson

Game 3: S.McKenzie & J.Wilcock v J.Nash & G.Scott

Game 4: P.Hurst & D.Johnson v R.Wetzel & R.Ryan

Game 5: J.Mills & D.Starr v M.Williams & P.Bamback

Game 6: J.Connell & P.Burnes v C.Ryan & M.Bailey

YAMBA

Yamba Men’s Lawn Bowls: Scruffy overcomes a well-aimed ‘Bullet’

TWO CLUB championships were decided over the weekend with the Major Singles and Major Triples titles on the line.

The Major Singles title is the most sought-after accolade at the club and this year’s field was littered with previous champions and bowlers of undoubted talent and quality.

Following the completion of round two during the week, the quarter-finals on Saturday morning produce several incredible games of bowls and a few surprise outcomes.

Cliffe Vagg defeated Col Lindsay 31 shots to 24; Bob Ballantyne overcame a determined John Luchetti 31 to 24; Steve Jackson dominated against Adam Hart eventually winning by 31 shots to 12; and Steve Butler overwhelmed Dave Atkinson by 31 shots to 10.

The afternoon semi-finals again featured a salutation of singles lawn bowls with Bob Ballantyne fighting back from a 21 to eight deficit against Cliffe Vagg to claim a position in the final by 31 shots to 30, and Steve Jackson proved too consistent against Steve Butler taking the game by 31 shots to 15.

The final between Bob ‘Bullet’ Ballantyne and Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson was a delight to watch and was appreciated by a substantial yet socially-distanced assemble of spectators. Four shots were the largest margin for either contender during the first third of the championship encounter with both bowlers producing remarkable shots to stave off the challenge of the other.

However, the consistency and accuracy of ‘Scruffy’ Jackson started to wear on Bob as the game progressed. Subsequently, the scoreboard showed steady progression in Steve’s favour and although Bob endeavoured to haul in the progress of his rival, it was Steve who continued on to claim the title and bragging rights as the best bowler at the club for 2020. The final score was 31 shots to 19 in Steve’s favour.

2020 Yamba Bowling Club Major Singles Champion: Steve 'Scruffy' Jackson

The final of the Major Triples Championship between defending champions Nev Hillyard and Terry and Brad Johnson, and the reputed trio of Allan Parker, Graham Meany and Peter Forrester was a much-anticipated encounter.

Many pundits struggled to predict the outcome of this clash and with the score at six shots to four after eight very tight ends it appeared that it would be a consummate contest to determine ascendancy. However, at this juncture Brad’s team responded to his encouragement and began to dominate the game.

Nev, Terry and Brad all played well and limited the impact their respective direct opposition could bring to the contest ultimately claiming the championship and back-to-back titles by 26 shots to seven.

This weekend Yamba will be well represented in the respective divisions of the Clarence River District Bowling Association Triples Championships which are all at the semi-final stages of competition.

The State Open category will be played at the Iluka Bowling Club on Sunday August 9 with Yamba represented by the talented team of Steve Jackson, Trevor Bardsley and Jim Johnson. The Senior division will be hosted by South Grafton Ex-Services Club on Saturday August 8 with Yamba in a position of strength with three of the four semi-final teams: Greg Dickman, Greg Johnson and Terry Johnson; Steve Cassidy, Cliffe Vagg and Ian Parker; and Allan Parker, Bob Ballantyne and Graham Meany.

The President’s Reserve division will be played at Brooms Head, also on Saturday, with Graeme Brown, Don Freeman and Bruce Angel flying the flag for Yamba.

The draws for the 2020 Minor Pairs, Club Veteran Singles and ‘C’ Grade Singles Championships are displayed on the main bowl’s noticeboard.

Nominations for the Minor Singles, Major/Minor Pairs, Handicap Fours and Stan Brown Shield championships and competitions are currently open with members encouraged to get their nominations in early to avoid disappointment.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the bowls office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Results

Wednesday July 29:

Winners: Paul Conley and Alan Turnbull

Runners Up: Col Cohen and Ron Kubyk

Encouragement: Geoff Solomon and Mark Bilton

Friday July 31:

Winners: Brian Kay, Bill Best and Bill Williams

Runners Up: Allan Parker, Bob Gunning and Chris Gunning

Encouragement: Cliff Wood and Rob Unicomb (pairs game)

Don Freeman