ON THE GROUND: The calm before the fire storm at Coutts

Coutts Crossing Rural Fire Service deputy captain Bob Harbourd prepares to take the tanker out on another run as they helped protect the village. Adam Hourigan

THE air in Coutts Crossing is still - a smoky grey gloom hangs over every house.

As the town waits to see if predicted extreme weather conditions push nearby fires towards the town, it is quiet but for the occasional fire engine siren that raises everyone's eyes.

At the Coutts Crossing Rural Fire Service shed, four members of a local crew pause to eat a meal. It's hot food delivered by grateful locals and appreciated by the fireys who mention the support for keeping the brigade fed has been immense.

There's not a lot of talk, the days of battling fires etched across their face.

The sobering advice given over and over to locals is - if you're not confident in defending your property, leave now.

Down the road, a young couple who had left for a safe house at Junction Hill have returned briefly to prepare their property for the worst.

"With this wind supposed to pick up, we wanted to clean the roof up if anything blows onto it,” Dylan Buddadeen said. "We're just doing our bit to help stop the spot fires.”

FINAL CHECKS: Dylan Buddadeen checks the gutters on his Coutts Crossing home before evacuating to Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan

Dylan and his partner left their house at 3am on Saturday after being woken by officers door-knocking.

They'll leave again soon. "We've been waiting and watching,” Mr Buddadeen said.

"We've got friends and family between here and Chambigne, so they're more at risk than us. We're pretty fortunate here with the breaks.”

"It's our first house and we don't want to lose it.”

Back at the fire shed, the last of the meals has been consumed and the truck's radio splutters out details of another Coutts Crossing crew.

There's concern over blazes near the Shannon Creek Dam, and with much of the resources scattered through the area, keeping on top of them is paramount while the conditions are relatively benign.

"We're here for the village,” one of the firefighters states as stories of their previous nights are remembered. Long nights surrounded by towering flames and infernos. Pride for properties saved, frustration for those that couldn't be.

Their 10 minutes of respite over, the crew is called back to their truck and they head out into the smoky surrounds to hold back the fires once again.