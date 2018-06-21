ON THE MAP: Bargain sale on pet accessories

LEADING THE WAY: Linda and Iven Craig have one of the best ranges of collars, harnesses and leads for animals.

BEING able to take your pet out safely and legally in public is one of the great joys of owning a companion animal.

At Craig's Bird Place & Pet Shop, Linda and Iven Craig have capitalised on this opportunity by providing one of the most extensive ranges of animal collars, harnesses and leads in the Clarence Valley.

"Anything from a rat up to the size of a llama we've been able to find a collar or a harness with a lead to fit it,” Ms Craig said.

She said dog owners were the main buyers of collars, but there was an extensive range in that market.

"For your bigger dogs a lot of owners are looking for the wider collars,” Ms Craig said.

"They feel a narrower collar looks a bit silly on a big dog and they also worry it might not hold the dog.

"A lot of owners with big dogs like to have studded collars, so we carry a big range of them.”

The smaller breeds also create challenges when it comes to finding a collar to suit.

"People who own chihauhaus are always telling us they find it difficult to get a collar small enough to fit them,” Ms Craig said.

The store also has a range of dog restraints to enable pets to travel legally in cars.

"You can be fined if you have a dog travelling unrestrained in a car,” Ms Craig said.

"You can use something as simple as a lead that clips into the seatbelt to a full harness that clips into the seat belt buckle.”

While the Craigs are pet suppliers, they don't sell animals other than birds and fish, but they've fitted plenty of different animals with collars.

Mr Craig said: "No one has ever brought a llama in for a collar, but we did have to fit a harness on a pig.

"We've also supplied collars and harnesses for cows and goats as well as guinea pigs and kittens.”

He said the other popular item at this time of the year was dog coats.

"They're just walking out the door at the moment,” he said.

"We got a range of sizes that suits dogs up to the size of a great dane or as small as a miniature terrier.”

Craigs Bird Place & Pet Shop, which has operated out of its premises at South Grafton for 25 years, has a stocktake sale, with a table of bargains.

Ms Craig said: "We also have prices marked down on the shelves as well until the end of the month.”

Craigs Bird Place & Pet Shop is located at 99 Skinner St, South Grafton, phone (02) 6642 5369.

