Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIS AND MORE: Wood N Horse owner Jess Blankers with some of the antiques for sale.
THIS AND MORE: Wood N Horse owner Jess Blankers with some of the antiques for sale. Jarrard Potter
Paid Content

On The Map promoting local business

ebony stansfield
by
9th May 2018 10:00 AM

THE On The Map series that has been in full swing since March has got people off their computers and put feet into the street and into local retailers in South Grafton.

The advertising series was founded to promote a community atmosphere in business districts, instead of focusing on one sole advertiser.

The main goal of the On The Map series was to increase the viability and presence of brick and mortar stores, and it is achieving it by bringing more people to local shops and literally putting businesses On the Map.

The vision The Daily Examiner is trying to create is for shoppers to look around, have a coffee and discover what is available to them now.

You can't buy service, support and advice over the internet, so that is a strength of local retailers.

The Daily Examiner general manager Kelly Price said the approach to get more people on the streets of South Grafton had been successful.

"One retailer has secured a large, regular order as a direct result of the campaign as well as 50 per cent more foot traffic through the door.

"This is a fantastic promotion that gives back consistently to the retailer in both increased trade and investment rewards," Ms Price said.

Business owners interested can contact key account executive Rob Burley on 6643 0599 or key account manager Peter Smajstr on 6643 0554.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SHARON EDWARDS: Defence questions quality of evidence

    premium_icon SHARON EDWARDS: Defence questions quality of evidence

    Crime A magistrate has questioned some of the evidence from key witnesses in the trial of the man accused of the murder of missing school teacher Sharon Edwards.

    "Outlandish entry" leads to jail sentence

    premium_icon "Outlandish entry" leads to jail sentence

    News Woman faces Grafton Local Court after pharmacy break and enter

    Disputes with contractor causing bridge issues

    Disputes with contractor causing bridge issues

    Council News Romiaka Bridge end date nowhere in sight

    Volunteers help Susan Island

    premium_icon Volunteers help Susan Island

    News Friends of the Susan Island Recreation Trust out in full force

    • 9th May 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners