On The Map promoting local business

THIS AND MORE: Wood N Horse owner Jess Blankers with some of the antiques for sale. Jarrard Potter

THE On The Map series that has been in full swing since March has got people off their computers and put feet into the street and into local retailers in South Grafton.

The advertising series was founded to promote a community atmosphere in business districts, instead of focusing on one sole advertiser.

The main goal of the On The Map series was to increase the viability and presence of brick and mortar stores, and it is achieving it by bringing more people to local shops and literally putting businesses On the Map.

The vision The Daily Examiner is trying to create is for shoppers to look around, have a coffee and discover what is available to them now.

You can't buy service, support and advice over the internet, so that is a strength of local retailers.

The Daily Examiner general manager Kelly Price said the approach to get more people on the streets of South Grafton had been successful.

"One retailer has secured a large, regular order as a direct result of the campaign as well as 50 per cent more foot traffic through the door.

"This is a fantastic promotion that gives back consistently to the retailer in both increased trade and investment rewards," Ms Price said.

Business owners interested can contact key account executive Rob Burley on 6643 0599 or key account manager Peter Smajstr on 6643 0554.