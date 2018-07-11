On The Map success see businesses benefit

ON THE MAP: An aerial view of Skinner Street, the South Grafton CBD, which has been a focus of the On The Map feature.

AFTER the shop appeared in The Daily Examiner's On The Map last week, the first seven customers through the door at Craig's Bird Place and Pet Shop were there to buy products directly related to what they had read in that morning's feature.

According to key account manager Rob Burley, this is the power of the regular weekly series which has been focusing on increasing foot traffic to South Grafton businesses.

"The fact that five people bought items directly related to last week's story on Craig's Bird Place and Pet Shop on safely securing your pets, and two people bought supplements related to the ad on the page, just proves that the feature is being read, people are taking notice and businesses are getting the benefits of this style of advertising,” Mr Burley said.

This is just the latest success story from the regular feature that started in March. Wood N Horse, which specialises in unique custom and handmade gifts, received a $2000 a month order for ceramic greenware after it was featured in their advertisement.

"In that sense, the proof is in the pudding,” Mr Burley said.

"A good example of how it's worked is Australis Pizza and their vouchers, because they've been coming through the door. They can offer different specials and turn them over regularly which is the benefit of staying in the promotion.”

Mr Burley said with the success of the feature, he was hoping to see it expand into other areas into the future.

"On The Map has been having an impact, the idea is solid,” he said.

"We're hoping to see more businesses come on board in the future.”

Interested businesses can contact Rob Burley on 66430599 or Peter Smajstr on 66430554.