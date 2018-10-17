ON THE MAP: The hidden gem of South Grafton

IT was founded more than 80 years ago, and almost closed seven years ago, the South Grafton Bowling Sports & Recreation Club has come a long way.

The family club is nestled on the banks of the beautiful Clarence River with picturesque views of the Grafton Bridge and Susan Island to the north.

Vice-president John Betts described the club as South Grafton's hidden gem and a place to socialise.

Director Robin Hodge said the club offered the best views in Grafton.

"(It's) the little club with the million-dollar view,” Ms Hodge said.

Bowls are a big part of the club, they offer barefoot bowls; social bowling membership, which allows bowling any day; or full bowling membership which allows competing in championships.

The club has a fully licensed bar and a barbecue area, a perfect spot to enjoy a family event by the river.

The club regularly hires out their function rooms for events including weddings, wakes, birthdays, Christmas parties and more.

The greens can also be hired for barefoot bowls.

An event held in the South Grafton Bowling Club's function room. South Grafton Bowling Club

President Enid McKew said: "The community loves it which is why we are here. We are very proud of it, our little club.”

Ms Hodge said the club was to close seven years ago.

"The doors had to be closed and that was it,” she said.

"The board came in we pulled it back.

"The first year we made $18,000 profit, so we went from a $26,000 debit to a credit of $18,000 in 12 months.

"There was quite a few dramatic changes made.”

Ms McKew said after the near-closure, members came together and volunteered their time and from their own pockets to help the club.

For inquiries or to become a member email sgbc@bigpond.com or call 02 66423104.