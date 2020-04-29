On the mend and due back home this week for anniversary

Neil and Faye Martin 60 years ago on their wedding day.

ANYONE who knows Neil Martin will back him to get home tomorrow for his 60th wedding anniversary.

For the past eight weeks he has been hospitalised with a broken leg and shattered hip, but he has told the family he is on the mend and will be home this week.

Neil and Faye Martin go way back, beyond the April 30, 1960 wedding day.

Faye remembers the first time they met.

“The Saturday dance at the Barn in the Grafton Showground was where we met,” she said.

“Everyone used to go and it was where I met Neil in September 1955.”

The young Faye made an immediate impression on him.

“I was not there with him, but I danced with him three times.”

They were soon an item and by the next year were engaged to be married.

The young Neil and his motorbike brought a touch of excitement into Faye’s life.

“I would ride behind him on the bike,” she said. “Mum didn’t like that.”

But not long into the courtship, Neil bought a car which brought him back into the good books of his future wife’s family.

At the time Neil worked the family farm with his father and Faye also remembers a lot of sport.

“Whatever sport he played, he was good at,” she said.

“Cricket, baseball, tennis, golf. He was always up near the top. I would always come along and watch.

“When we had the farm and the children and I would be at the cricket, 3pm would come around and I would say, ‘Let’s go, we’ve got to milk the cows’.”

Generations of the Martin family surround Neil and Faye for Faye’s 80th birthday.

The couple spent their first six years in town while Neil drove trucks for Reg McLennan and Herb Blanchard. In 1966 they brought a dairy farm on the river at Seelands, where they lived for the next 45 years, raising their four children Lynette, Leigh, Tony and Kerrie (Tuesday). Neil also worked at Grafton Travel for seven years, before he bought a milk run, which he ran for another decade. “Between the farm, the milk run and the travel job, something had to give. so he gave up the travel job,” Faye said.

The couple ran their dairy farm for many years, selling milk to the Grafton Co-operative Dairy Company.

Faye and Neil Martin will have been married 60 years tomorrow.

They moved into growing vealers, before splitting off five acres and selling off the remainder of the farm in 2011. “We just had to move across the paddock,” Faye said.