ON THE ROPES: Premiers McAuley lose second game in a row

Belinda James of McAuley White (right) goes in for a tackle on Ashleigh Ensbey of Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade major semi-final on Saturday.

Belinda James of McAuley White (right) goes in for a tackle on Ashleigh Ensbey of Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade major semi-final on Saturday. Christopher Blanchard

HOCKEY: Defending champions McAuley White had another strong season this year but their title defence is in jeopardy after a second consecutive loss, this time in a 3-2 defeat to Sailors Roches Hotel on Saturday.

Coach Harrison Smith puts the losses down to a lack of stability within the squad late in the season but gave credit to their hungry opponents.

"We haven't been gelling as well, we had five people out last week so we've just got to come together a bit and stick our passes and we'll be alright,” Smith said.

"Sailors played really well. The comp has been strong all season but it was just a result that didn't go our way. We didn't play too badly but there's definitely a few things we can work on but we'll go again next week.”

Smith praised the women's teams for lifting to the occasion that is finals hockey and said his side should bounce back.

"Everyones definitely keen for it, we train as hard as we can every week so it'll just be another training but we'll get everyone there and we'll get going,” he said.

McAuley White will now take the long way t the grand final with a preliminary against the in form Coffs Crusaders this weekend.

"Sailors have been good all year and Coffs have been much the same. We'll just need to keep working hard at training this week and try again,” he said.