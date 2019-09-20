Menu
Cameron Robert Campbell is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court.
On the run: Warrant issued for accused drug trafficker

Danielle Buckley
20th Sep 2019 4:59 PM
A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of drug trafficking after he failed to show up at court.

Cameron Robert Campbell, who is believed to be a former Gladstone businessman, was due to be sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning on one charge each of drug trafficking and unlawful supply of weapons.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson made the order in front of the prosecutor and the legal team representing the absent Mr Campbell. 　

"I order a bench warrant to be issued for the arrest of Cameron Robert Campbell," Justice Wilson said.

"He's failed to appear in accordance with his undertaking today."

Justice Wilson ordered he be arrested and brought before the courts.

She then adjourned the court. - NewsRegional

