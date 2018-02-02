ON THE SURFACE: Artist unearths abstract aerial imagery

MIDDLE WALL: This image was taken late one spring afternoon over middle wall Yamba at the peak of the tide. The contrast in depth showing the contrast in colours.

MIDDLE WALL: This image was taken late one spring afternoon over middle wall Yamba at the peak of the tide. The contrast in depth showing the contrast in colours. Stuart Murphy

WE ALL appreciate the beauty of the Clarence Coast from ground level but head up into the territory usually reserved for the birds and a whole new striking landscape is revealed.

Clarence artist Stuart Murphy is capturing this spectacle using one of the most versatile pieces of equipment out there today - the drone.

These rather sinister looking devices are being used in all manner of innovative ways from deliveries, to rescues and real estate shots, but they are also being embraced by creatives as will be showcased in a new exhibition at the Yamba Museum -On the Surface (and the stories within).

Mr Murphy has been busy exploring the Clarence and east coast geography using his air-borne device and will present a selection of his best images captured over the past few years.

"A lot of the photos are abstract aerial images of wetlands of the Clarence and some estuary shots.

"This exhibition explores the lines, textures and colours of the Clarence Valley as viewed from 500m but also 5cm,” Stuart said.

Those close-ups he mentions come courtesy of his friend and artistic collaborator Katie Marie Clarke who will present a botanical series of complementary paintings exploring the forms and colours of the natural world from here on earth.

Stuart said tonight's opening of On the Surface also happens to coincide with International World Wetland Day a subject matter close to his heart having been heavily involved in the restoration and protection of wetlands on the Clarence Floodplain over the past 12 years.

"It's really essentially two friends following through on a campfire commitment to get a little organised and tell similar stories using their own medium and unique styles. We've really enjoyed seeing it all come to fruition.”

If you can't make it to the exhibition in February but want to check out (or purchase) Stuart's work visit stuartmurphy.com.au.

Katie Marie Clarke artwork inquiries can be made through email: kd.marie.clarke@gmail.com.

On the Surface (and the stories within) officially opens tonight (Friday, February 2) at 5.30pm at the Yamba Museum's Old Kirk on River St, Yamba. Everyone is welcome. The exhibition will be on display during February. Opening hours Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday 10am-4.30pm. Saturday and Sunday 2pm-4.30pm.