On Track for July carnival

IT'S drawing close to that time of year when the City of Grafton becomes racing central and one of the state's premier regional carnivals takes centre stage.

This also means The Daily Examiner's premium publication celebrating the July Racing Carnival will soon hit the streets.

Take our word for it, this year's On Track magazine is going to be a stellar read. Now a whopping 40 pages, the anticipated annual release will be in the hands of carnival- goers from June 23 (inside Saturday's paper).

In the 2018 issue we feature Matthew Elkerton's extensive read on the carnival's special guest, legendary country trainer Darren Weir, who has conquered the pinnacle of racing here in Australia. He is not only one of the few country-based operators to do so but he also made history with his choice of jockey, Michelle Payne.

We honour veteran jockey Jeff Lloyd, whose career will come full circle this July as he celebrates a career milestone - 40 years in the saddle.

Racing writer Jeff Newling gives his emotional account of being trackside when the legendary Akwazoff took out the Grafton Cup in 1997 and pays respect to the thoroughbred's late loyal trainer, Merv Corliss.

There will also be a smattering of Clarence River Jockey Club's behind-the-scenes legends who help to make this carnival one of country racing's best meetings. Sadly we bid farewell to one of our most familiar faces too.

On Track devotes plenty of pages to the carnival's other components, showcasing everything from cultural events to the fabulous Clarence Valley. Grafton Shoppingworld is celebrating 10 years of sponsoring Fashions on the Field so we reflect on this milestone while looking at what trends await us this winter.