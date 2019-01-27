ON TRACK: Want's perseverence pays off in return

HAPPY DAYS: Grafton trainer Dan Want has made a successful return to racing and will now look for huis first winner back with Defence Witness at Grafton.

RACING: When Dan Want steps on to the Grafton Racecourse he knows he is home.

The industry is all he has known for the past decade. All of his mates are involved, and his love of horses runs deep.

It is why the one-year suspension he served through most of 2018 was the "hardest thing he had ever done”.

Want was ousted from racing for 15 months by Racing NSW stewards after he was found guilty of a charge under AR178 after his horse I Too Can Dance tested positive to cobalt, at a concentration above the accepted level.

The former farrier quickly removed himself from his regular environment, taking off south of the border to live out most of his ban away from his hometown.

"I was at my worst a week after they handed down the decision,” Want said. "A week after I was rubbed out, it all just started to sink in. I was lost.

"I was in a place where I didn't know anyone and I couldn't do what I always did. I couldn't even go around to my mate's stable for a yarn.

"That's why I had to get out of here, I had to go away. I couldn't cop being in Grafton.”

Want quickly found himself work on rural properties in Victoria, fixing fences and cutting up plywood, harking back to his days as a youth in Grafton.

But he didn't stop his fascination with all things Grafton racing.

"I always thought about racing, I always followed the horses up here and what they were doing,” he said. "It was tough but I had a mate who didn't live too far from me and I drank a lot of beer while I was there.”

But he knew he had to eventually come home.

Want moved in with a mate in South Grafton and spent his final two months at arm's length, just biding his time to get back into his passion.

It was the longest two months of his entire suspension, but one he was resigned to sitting out.

The trainer knew he deserved his punishment. While he "didn't inject cobalt into the horse”, Want knew that a positive test was a positive test.

"My argument was that it was in the feed,” he said.

"I was a bit jaded when Ron Quinton got off for the same argument I gave but there was nothing I could do about it.

"I had a very good vet speak on my behalf at the inquiry but it was overlooked. It feels unfair but I know I broke the rules and I had to cop the 12 months.

"I know there was a thousand things said behind my back, I know a lot of people would still think I'm a cheat. But I know I am not.”

When his ban was lifted in late 2018, rather than going straight back into training, Want attempted to find his feet at the stable of his good mate and trainer John Shelton.

Want did odd jobs around Shelton's yard and began riding track work for a lot of his horses, including The Kosciuszko champion Belflyer.

"It was easy to come back. Everyone said it would be hard but it was the easiest part of the experience,” he said.

"I had my trackwork license for the first month and was just doing some riding for Johnny and he suggested I should get back into training.

"If it wasn't for Johnny, I don't know if I would have ever made it back.”

"I only started poking around with a couple of horses, that turned into four and then six and now I have a full stable again.”

One of those horses, Defence Witness, will make its return to home soil at tomorrow's race meeting when first up in the GFEST Music Festival @ CRJC March 9 Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m).

It will also be Want's first true homecoming, something he cannot wait for.