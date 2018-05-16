On with the show for Maclean residents

CLOWNING AROUND: Leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Whiddon Maclean with resident Marion Rose get ready for the Maclean Whiddon Show.

THERE may be no overture, curtain or lights, but residents and staff at Whiddon Maclean are keen to get on with the show.

The Maclean Show, that is.

With paint and thread in hand, the staff and residents have joined together to create a show experience all of their own, complete with Bozo the clown, who has been visiting all parts of the facility.

Whiddon Maclean director care services Catherine Tees said residents were looking forward to having a show experience at the home and to share their work with the community.

"This year's Maclean Show was cancelled due to damage to showground buildings from a storm earlier in the year,” Ms Tees said.

"For many residents, the Maclean Show has been an important and much-loved part of their lives.

"Staff at Whiddon Maclean came up with the idea of bringing a show experience to the aged care home and everyone loved the idea.

"Residents and staff have been busy preparing for the show, it has created a real buzz of excitement for all.”

Whiddon Maclean will host a "mini show” event for residents, with sideshow alley, stalls, produce and craft displays, and is inviting the community to be a part of the exciting event.

The Whiddon Maclean show will be held from tomorrow until Saturday and will be open to the public on Saturday, offering displays, activities, entertainment, competitions and a sausage sizzle between 10am and 2pm.

"The community are invited to attend the show on Saturday, May 19 and enter craft, art, cooking, floral displays or homegrown produce items into the competition that we're running as part of the show - entry is free,” Ms Tees said.

"We can't wait to bring this very special event to residents and our welcoming the community to our home.”