Once a place of exclusion has become inclusive

MEETING PLACE: The Yarning Circle in the Maclean waterfront precinct is an important site in the town's history.

MEETING PLACE: The Yarning Circle in the Maclean waterfront precinct is an important site in the town's history.

A LOCATION in Maclean once synonymous with exclusion of indigenous people from the town's business district has been turned into a symbol of inclusion.

The site of the Yarning Circle, in MacNaughton Place, was chosen because it once marked the "demarcation line” that blocked the Yaegl people's access to the centre of Maclean.

A director of the Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, Dianne Chapman, said the line was not something lost in the past.

"The significance of the site is that a lot of our elders who have passed on would fish there,” Ms Chapman said.

"They would come across from Ulugundahi (Island). Because of that demarcation line they would have to wait there until they got permission.

"Back in the old days there used to be 'dog tags' they called them. They were cards that enabled certain people, under the Aboriginal Protection Act, to go to places.

"Not everyone, just certain people that they could give permission to do that.”

Ms Chapman said her grandfather had been one of the people who the authorities at the time entrusted with one of those cards.

"It wasn't that far away,” she said. "There's a lot for the wider community to realise what happened to Aboriginal people.”

Ms Chapman said the yarning circle would give the local community a chance to catch up on the region's local heritage going back tens of thousands of years.

"It's sad a lot of the local community know more about Scottish people here than they do about Aboriginal people,” she said.

She said the yarning circle was somewhere Aboriginal people could meet to talk and reminisce and share culture based on the spoken word.

"We are a culture based on language and face-to-face contact,” she said. "This is how we connect to each other and our land. It's who we are.”