Once, twice, three times for the crown for Bronte

BRONTE Cameron is hoping that when it comes to stepping on stage at Market Square this year, it's third time lucky.

Ms Cameron is a candidate for the Jacaranda Queen title this year, and said that she had previously been in the Junior Jacaranda Queen quest six years ago.

"I remember being really nervous on stage and shaking the first time I got up there,” she said.

"And then on Jacaranda Thursday I was dehydrated and fainted on stage.”

This time, Ms Cameron said she thinks she has the experience to be on stage, and hopefully take the crown.

"That would be a plus,” she laughed.

Ms Cameron said she enjoyed walking through the markets on Jacaranda Thursday and the crowning night was a highlight for her in the festivals.

"I love listening to the speeches, and I'm always really interested to hear how much they've all raised and what they've done,” she said.

"I've already got some really good ideas on my fundraising under way.

Ms Cameron said she was looking forward to getting around to see the many events Jacaranda had to offer, albeit a lot more than when she participated as a junior, and said she couldn't wait to get back on stage for the crowning, despite her earlier hiccups.

"It's just such a great event, and when everyone goes - I just love it.”