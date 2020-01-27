Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
News

One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

arrest burglary theft underpants underpants theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Bad car habit you need to stop

    Bad car habit you need to stop
    • 27th Jan 2020 10:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council could seal financial windfall

        premium_icon Council could seal financial windfall

        News NSW Government takes road less travelled by taking on more responsibility

        OAM: Keeping the spirit of volunteering

        premium_icon OAM: Keeping the spirit of volunteering

        People and Places He says he’s busier now than he has ever been, but one thing keeps our sole OAM...

        Leading the next generation for Iluka

        premium_icon Leading the next generation for Iluka

        People and Places Public school principal named as village’s citizen of the year at Australia Day...

        Gruesome discovery as body found on beach

        premium_icon Gruesome discovery as body found on beach

        Breaking Unindentified body washes ashore