Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCATION LOCATION: LOCATION: Taken from Realestate.com.au - this one bedroom New Brighton property has recently sold for 1$.6m.
LOCATION LOCATION: LOCATION: Taken from Realestate.com.au - this one bedroom New Brighton property has recently sold for 1$.6m. contributed
Property

One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ONE bedroom one bathroom two car property has sold for an astounding $1.6m in New Brighton.

According to Realestate.com.au the property sold for $400,000 in 2004, however, when it sold again last year there was quite a jump in price going for a tidy $1,060,000.

But its owners barely had it a year before selling it on November 8 for a cool $1.6m - meaning the property's value increased by $540,000 in 12 months.

North Coast Lifestyle Properties' Adrian Howe, who was the selling agent for the property in 2017 and again this month, was unavailable for comment.

The Realestate.com.au advertisement for 45 North Head Road, New Brighton entitled Location Location Location stated: "This stunning cleared block has an existing cottage which is situated 20 metres from the beach, at the end of the iconic North Head Road within New Brighton. Beach side living within the Byron Shire is now available to you".

"The block provides you with unlimited potential to become creative, improve the existing property or build your dream home (STCA) - (Subject to Council Approval).

"The existing dwelling is private and stylish, ideal for a weekend getaway, and also provides you with plenty of parking for a caravan. Close to Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads and the beautiful Byron Shire.

"The Gold Coast airport is a simple 45 min drive for when you want to travel."

The sale comes on the back of the latest CoreLogic Market Trends which show - in 12 months up until June - the median sale price for New Brighton was $1,110,000 - up 30.6 per cent in 12 months.

corelogic market trends report new brighton northern rivers property northern rivers real estate real estate realestate.com.au
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    premium_icon Zoning in on tax boost for regions

    Politics A tax rebate aimed at enticing people to move to the bush and keeping them there will be overhauled in a bid to bolster regional centres.

    • 29th Nov 2018 4:52 AM
    Yamba all set for another big summer

    premium_icon Yamba all set for another big summer

    Business Visitors come from far and wide to hotspot

    Words of wonder for the next crop of writers

    premium_icon Words of wonder for the next crop of writers

    News Kids get to hear from authors and writers

    LEAKED LETTER: Grafton to lose vital legal service to rival

    premium_icon LEAKED LETTER: Grafton to lose vital legal service to rival

    Crime A leaked letter reveals a Grafton-based service will move to Coffs.

    Local Partners