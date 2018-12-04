Aussie punter turns $200 into half a million

Portland's Damian Lillard did his bit for the punter in the game against San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SIR Bob Geldof famously proclaimed that he didn't like Mondays in his hit song with The Boomtown Rats.

Geldof clearly never stumbled across an incredible amount of luck like this punter did on Monday afternoon.

The punter decided to throw caution to the wind with a ridiculous nine-leg multi on the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs game.

Combining nine player prop bets on the one game, the punter parted with $200 on the bet at sky-high odds of $2501 with Sportsbet.

Included in the bet were four bets on Blazers players and five on Spurs players with miraculously every leg getting the job done.

The punter needed Damian Lillard to score more than 26.5 points, a feat he achieved comfortably as he ended with 37 points.

He required CJ McCollum to score more than 20.5 points, he just did so by scoring 24. Al Farouq Aminu needed more than 8.5 points, a feat he also achieved with ease as he registered 20.

Patty Mills left it late to deliver his required numbers.

Big man Jusuf Nurkic was required to register over 14.5 points, he only went past the mark with 5:42 remaining in the game to give him 16 points.

Then on the other side of the ball he needed DeMar DeRozan to score over 23.5 points, a season-high 36 points had him safely over the mark.

DeRozan also needed to pull down more than 5.5 rebounds, he did so when he grabbed his sixth just before the end of the third quarter.

LaMarcus Alridge needed to score over 18.5 points, again he did it comfortably with 29 points. Rudy Gay needed more than 13.5 points which he did with 18.

Aussie Patty Mills was also included with the back-up guard needing more than 9.5 points and after scoring 9 points in the opening term, he failed to hit the scoreboard again until midway through the third quarter.

The stunning $200 nine-leg multi earned the punter a whopping $500,000 payout ensuring his week got off to one of the best starts you're ever going to come across.

With Christmas just around the corner the lucky bet ensures the presents will be bigger and better than ever before.