Subscribe
One critical after horror pileup

by Danielle O’Neal & Erin Smith
21st Apr 2020 1:36 PM
CRITICAL care paramedics are responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Caboolture, with one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of King St and Gallipoli Drive in Caboolture at 12.45pm.

At least one person is being treated by paramedics for critical injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service said initial reports suggest four vehicles are involved.

Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Caboolture, on Tuesday April 21. Picture: Erin Smith
Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Caboolture, on Tuesday April 21. Picture: Erin Smith

Caboolture resident Peter Hyvari was working on his car in the carport of his unit complex on King St this afternoon when he heard a loud "bang".

He said he had his head under the bonnet and did not see what happened.

"I could see a 4WD on an angle and a motorbike on the road," Mr Hyvari said.

"I never saw what happened but I could see someone laying on the road, they were not moving."

King St is closed in both directions, near Gallipoli Drive.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

