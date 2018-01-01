One dead in single vehicle crash

TRAGIC: A 75-year-old man has died following a fatal crash near Copmanhurst.

THE Clarence Valley's road toll started on a tragic note this year when a Copmanhurst man was killed when the car he was driving left the road around 30km north-west of Copmanhurst this morning.

Emergency services were called to Clarence Way, about 34km northwest of Copmanhurst, about 9.15am today following reports that a vehicle had flipped onto its roof.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said police inquires were continuing into the 75-year-old's death.

"The crash scene investigation team will examine the scene and the car but it's too early to tell at this stage how this crash occurred," he said.

"At this stage it doesn't appear that any other vehicle is involved."

"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."