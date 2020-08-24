Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PCYC: What it means for Clarence Valley

        Premium Content PCYC: What it means for Clarence Valley

        News ‘You won’t believe you’re in Grafton.’

        GALLERY: 86 of the best moments in junior soccer

        Premium Content GALLERY: 86 of the best moments in junior soccer

        Soccer Find out if we captured your little one strutting their stuff on the football...

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Save our koalas from extinction

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Save our koalas from extinction

        Environment Waterview Heights residents calling on governments to do more to protect koala...

        Close call for pair of emus on Brooms Head Rd

        Premium Content Close call for pair of emus on Brooms Head Rd

        Environment Two emus were lucky drivers were paying attention when they decided to dart on to...