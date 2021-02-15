Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
News

One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cancer treatment services set to be expanded in the Clarence

        Premium Content Cancer treatment services set to be expanded in the Clarence

        Health Radiation therapy services in the Clarence Valley will be improved thanks to an increased investment in the Northern NSW Local Health District

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Sport All the latest news and results from sporting clubs across the Clarence Valley...

        Junior Landcare grants available to budding green thumbs

        Premium Content Junior Landcare grants available to budding green thumbs

        Environment Applications for the 2021 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program are now open...

        Health workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations

        Premium Content Health workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations

        News Frontline health workers will receive the COVID-19 jab first.