31°
News

One dead, two injured in crash with two trucks and car

by Staff reporter

ONE person had died and two others were injured in a horror crash involving a car and two trucks in Jandakot.

The crash happened on Jandakot Road near the intersection of Wharton Road at about 3.50pm on Monday afternoon.

The collision involved a white Caterpillar Truck, a silver Toyota Camry sedan and a white Hino Truck that were all travelling in the same direction.

Firefighters cut the injured driver and a passenger from the twisted car wreck, which was wedged between the two trucks.

Police confirmed a passenger in the car, a 66-year-old man, had died at the scene.

The 22-year-old male driver and a 69-year-old male passenger in the Toyota were taken to Royal Perth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Topics:  highway jandakot

News Corp Australia
Bakery signals plan for new store

Bakery signals plan for new store

Hanks Kitchen is set to expand even further to fill the empty stomachs of those not directly in Grafton

North Coast woman murdered in supermodel's home

Murdered woman Lanell Latta was originally from Byron Bay.

25-year-old man arrested and charged with murder

5 things coming up at council

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

What is coming up at council tonight

But first, let me take a selfie!

Ferdinand Puentes after his plane crashed near Hawaii.

The selfie-obsessed who snap pics in the midst of horror situations

Local Partners