One giant leap for Iris

Iris Short leaps through the air at dance practice. She will move to the Gold Coast next year to take up full time dance instruction. Adam Hourigan

NEXT year Iris Short will take a leap of faith unlike any leap she's taken across the floors of her dance studio for the past 11 years.

The 14-year-old student with Revolucion Dance Studio will move to dancing full-time with Dynamite Studios on the Gold Coast.

"I went to a workshop up there about a year ago, and six months ago I decided I wanted to go there,” she said.

"When I performed in FAME on the Gold Coast, I met a few students and they all encouraged me - and that's probably helped me make up my mind.”

Ms Short's typical day at the school will consist of three hours school work by distance education, and three hours of dance training across the range of dance genres, of which she said ballet and jazz were her favourites.

According to her teacher Rebecca Spears, Ms Short probably spends more time at the studio than at home, coming four days during the week and some weekends, and said it was a fun place to be and dance.

However, she is excited to push her dance training beyond "fun” and take it to the next level.

"I'm really excited. Dance makes me feel good,” she said.

"You just forget everything and just do it, especially in concerts and performances.”

Ms Short's entire family will make the move with her, and she said she would especially miss her teacher and also the friends she had made over the years.

"She's been the nicest teacher.”

"I'll miss all the people I dance here with, we've had so many great times especially at concerts and shows. I've made some amazing friends,” she said.

Ms Short, who also plays the violin, said at the moment she was keen to pursue a career through dance in musical theatre.