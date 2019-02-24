One goal down, one long way to go for Sarah

Sarah Blackman with her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS). Sarah will raise money for Harlow and his family by running the Gold Coast Half Marathon.

SARAH Blackman knew she'd set a tough goal to raise $10,000 for her nephew and run the Gold Coast Half Marathon.

She just never anticipated the first part would happen so quickly.

"We reached it in 11 days, it exceeded all our expectations and I think we're just shy of $12k now,” she said.

"It really resonated throughout the community...we had a lot of people donating mostly from Grafton or Inverell which is where Meg is from, but it ranged from family, friends, old friends - we even had a donation from one of our primary school teachers.

"Just I guess with children a lot of people can really empathise.”

Ms Blackman started the GoFundMe to help her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome (AGS) and her parents for his ongoing care.

Now with one goal achieved, Ms Blackman said she'd turn her attention to the big run.

"I am feeling the pressure, it's all on me now,” she said.

"I haven't fully gotten into training, I've been running bit I'm pretty new at long distance running.”

Ms Blackman who had her second child four months ago, said she had downloaded a running app that would help her come upwith a training plan to build up to the distance.

"It's 20 weeks away on July 7, so hopefully it's enough time,” she said.

Ms Blackman has run the race before, and said she would do a couple of 15 and 20km runs in final preparation, and hoped she could better her time.

"The vibe and the energy is amazing, and I probably picked up on that energy and went out a bit too hard,” she said.

"I hit the wall and shuffled the last 1.5km after I stopped for 10 minutes and my time was around two hours and ten minutes.

"This time my goal is under two hours, but really just to finish is enough. This time I'll have family there to spur me on.”