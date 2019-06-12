One Grafton local honoured with OAM

HUMBLE: Former Grafton paralympian swimmer Jessica Smith has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.

FORMER Grafton paralympian and now motivational speaker/body image advocate Jessica Smith has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Ms Smith said after hanging up her goggles and retiring from my international swimming career, she was left with a desire to give back to my community and pay forward the success and opportunities that she had gained in the pool.

"I began sharing my story as a motivational speaker, emphasising the privilege and honour that comes with representing your country and wearing the green and gold,” she said.

As the years progressed she realised that delving further into my own personal story about my struggles with mental illness; eating disorders and depression, there was an opportunity to help even more people.

"I came to the conclusion that sharing my story was a responsibility, an act of service that had the potential to help others who were struggling with their own journey,” she said.”

"My aim is to positively educate people about body image, exploring more than just beauty ideals and instead focusing on how and why we feel the way we do about our appearances.

"Being awarded an OAM is the most humbling experience and one that I accept with the utmost gratitude. I'll continue to do whatever I can to help guide people on their journey.”