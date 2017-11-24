One hole of a celebration for Grafton's latest ace

87-year-old Bev Snowden celebrates her first ever hole in one, hitting a 5 wood in on the 1st hole at Grafton Golf Club.

GOLF: "You wouldn't think you would have to wait until you're 87, but I guess that is just the way golf can be sometimes.”

Those were the words of Grafton Golf Club's shining star Bev Snowdon, who at the sprightly age of 87, hit her first hole in one.

While it was the Grafton Ladies Golf Club's annual party day, many suggested Snowdon was partying just that bit harder after her impressive tee shot on the first hole.

"That is our regular shoot out hole, so I have played a lot of tee shots from that marker,” Snowdon said.

"I have birdied (the first) quite a few times in my long history at the club, but I have never gotten an ace.”

Snowdon has been playing golf for almost 40 years and the gravity of the occasion was certainly not lost on her.

"I honestly was wondering if I would ever get a hole in one,” she said. "This is a very special moment and a very fun moment.”

So sure of never hitting a hole in one, Snowdon did not believe her playing partners when they first said the tee shot had gone in.

Hitting off with a five wood, Snowdon landed the ball just short of the first green before it rolled up and into the pin.

"I watched it bounce but then I lost it after it rolled up onto the green,” she said. "I thought it had just rolled off behind the hole and I was getting ready for my next shot on the green.”

After only just turning to the golf cart two years ago, Snowdon said she would keep playing golf for now.

"As long as I am here tomorrow, I'll keep playing.”