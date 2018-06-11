One Hour Parking makes his debut

GRAFTON Greyhound Racing Club is back on track tonight with a very strong 10-event card set down for decision.

I think the highlight of the night is the appearance of the Mark Knowles-trained One Hour Parking in race eight, The Carters Canine Capers Stakes over 407m.

This striking black dog by Fabregas has the impressive record of 27 starts for 13 wins. Some of his wins include Maitland in a very fast 24.92 over the 450m, Bulli in a fast 22.46 and Goulburn in a near record 19.72.

Although One Hour Parking has never raced at Grafton, all these wins at other tracks are on spacious one-turn tracks like Grafton. I am sure trainer Mark Knowles would be eyeing off the rich Village Green Sprinters Cup in July with his smart sprinter if he can win tonight. The danger to One Hour Parking obviously is the Kenny Staines-trained Senor Izmir drawn in box 6. Senor Izmir is also ultra consistent with the impressive form of 33 starts for 13 wins.

I know he only run a slow 23.55 here last week but Senor Izmir has run a PB of 23.11 back in February of this year. I would think Senor Izmir would have to run that time tonight to worry the very speedy One Hour Parking in tonight's race. Orara Sal drawn out in box 8 is also an each way chance in tonight's race. Orara Sal on her night is capable of running around the 23.10 mark and I am sure trainer Garry Smith would be wrapped his bitch has finally drawn a decent box in the 8.

Orara Sal has drawn the horror box 4, 5, and 6 at her previous 6 starts. I am sure trainer Smithy would have loved to have drawn box 1 for his bitch but he will happily accept the 8 box as a second choice. Looking for the best bet of the night and it would be pretty obvious to go to Race 9 the GRNSW Masters Stakes over 407m in the shape of the Dave Irwin-trained Cry Later drawn out in the 8 box. Cry Later is nearing 4 years of age in July but Irwin has this marvel absolutely flying at the moment.

Having won at Grafton over tonight's distance in a fast 22.94 and also over the 480m in 27.08 the fastest time of the year over this distance Cry Later looks a complete moral tonight. The only problem will be getting a price about Irwin's speedster. But as we all know you don't go broke backing winners! Our two leading trainers for the 2017/2018 season in Stevie Keep and Dessy Winters will once again do battle tonight.

Looking at Keepy's best chance tonight you would have to go to Race 6 the Caldwell Electrical Stakes over 407m in the ultra consistent Jerry's Boy drawn in box 1. Jerry's Boy has certainly found a purple patch of form at the moment, having a picket fence beside his name winning his last 4 starts.

I have tipped Kooringa Molly in this race from box 6, who is also another very consistent performer. Her last start here last Monday she was a very unlucky 3rd and if she can run up to her 23.36 winning time at Casino 2 runs ago Kooringa Molly will certainly he the one Jerry's Boy would have to beat.

Looking at Dessy's best chances tonight I would say Trishan Valley in Race 5 would be his best chance. Drawn perfectly in the one box, Trishan Valley would have to hold out the very speedy Kooringa Maizie at the first turn to be a chance in tonight's race.

I am sure trainer "Skinny "Winters will have Trishan Valley primed up for tonight's race in The Ladbrokes Boost Stakes over the short 305 m journey.