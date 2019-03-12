Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists.
A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists. Brett Wortman
News

One hurt, extensive delays as van rolls on Bruce Hwy

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Mar 2019 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VAN has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing massive delays for Sunshine Coast motorists.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the highway 10.33am. One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also en route.

A QAS media spokesman said one man had been hurt in the crash.

"It's a single occupant but they appear to be stable, out of the vehicle and walking around," the spokesman said.

The man has been transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the crash occurred about 2km south of Roys Road.

Lanes have been reduced southbound towards Brisbane and delays are expected.

More to come.

bruce highway crash editors picks qas qfes road safety sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    premium_icon Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    Council News More than 3000 people have signed a petition backing a local property owner battling the council

    • 12th Mar 2019 11:47 AM
    Today's heat the last... for now

    Today's heat the last... for now

    Weather Residents across the Clarence Valley woke up to rain this morning

    Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    premium_icon Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    Crime A family dispute has led to a violent assault

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How election time has ruined MAFS

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How election time has ruined MAFS

    Politics Please, please, please let me watch Married at First Sight in peace