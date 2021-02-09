Menu
Kids App Used by Paedofiles
One in five teens sent porn or violent content online

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
With a concerning number of teenager being sent disturbing content online, there is hope a new campaign can help lessen the impact.

New research from the eSafety Commissioner shows almost half of all teenagers had at least one negative online experience in the six months leading up to September, with one in five reporting they had been sent inappropriate content like pornography and violent videos or images.

Just under a third of teenagers were experiencing unwanted contact from a stranger.

"Our research shows that while teens' increased use of technology offers many benefits, there is a distinct downside - dealing with negative online experiences such as unwanted contact and cyber-bullying," Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

"The pleasing news is that, compared to 2017 research, more teens appear to be taking some form of action after a negative online experience. That could mean managing it themselves, such as blocking the person or reporting the issue."

The release of the research coincides with Safer Internet Day, "a day when the world comes together with a shared vision of making online experiences better for everyone" and Ms Inman Grant said this year the organisation is encouraging people to 'start the chat' about online safety.

"Whether that's with friends, in the workplace, or parents at home with their children - does your teenager know where to turn if they've had a negative experience online, or been approached by a stranger?"

"It's never too early to start the chat and this goes for younger children too."

According to the research teenagers are spending around two hours a day online and have four different social media services, with newer services such as TikTok becoming increasing popular with the younger generation.

cyber safety
