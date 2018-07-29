Menu
Emergency services crews respond to a single-vehicle crash at Brooms Head on Sunday morning.
News

One injured in single-vehicle crash at Brooms Head

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Jul 2018 1:45 PM

ONE person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brooms Head this morning when their car crashed down a steep embankment.

Initial reports indicate a car was backing down a steep driveway on Ocean Rd when the driver lost control. The car rolled down and across the road and down another embankment before crashing.

Emergency services including NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and Coffs/Clarence Police attended the crash, and the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to the scene.

Emergency services crews respond to a single-vehicle crash at Brooms Head on Sunday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was treated on the scene by paramedics.

The car has now been removed from the embankment.

MORE TO COME

Grafton Daily Examiner

