One injured in single-vehicle crash at Brooms Head
ONE person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brooms Head this morning when their car crashed down a steep embankment.
Initial reports indicate a car was backing down a steep driveway on Ocean Rd when the driver lost control. The car rolled down and across the road and down another embankment before crashing.
Emergency services including NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and Coffs/Clarence Police attended the crash, and the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was treated on the scene by paramedics.
The car has now been removed from the embankment.
MORE TO COME