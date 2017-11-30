One injured in truck, car crash

Emergency crews have rushed to Robina after a ute crashed into a home.

Emergency crews have rushed to Robina after a ute crashed into a home.

A QUEENSLAND woman was injured in a collision between a car and removalist truck at Harwood Wednesday afternoon.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Brendan Gorman said the 62-year-old woman was driving south on the Pacific Highway when she crossed to the incorrect side of the road and collided with a removalist truck at Watts Lane.

"The woman sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to Maclean District Hospital," Insp Gorman said.

"She was the only person in the vehicle."

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the collision.

One lane of traffic was blocked for close to an hour after the collision.