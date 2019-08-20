Menu
Skid marks and damaged road signs at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Luthers Rd on the Pacific Highway, Halfway Creek.
Jarrard Potter
News

One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Aug 2019 2:56 PM
EMERGENCY services responded to two separate crashes on the Pacific Highway yesterday morning, with one person hospitalised with a broken leg in the chaos.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said the first incident happened around 9.50am on the highway near Chatsworth Island, where a vehicle heading north was hit by a tyre that had fallen from a truck heading in the opposite direction. No-one was injured in the incident, and there was minor traffic disruption as emergency services cleaned up the site.

Around 40 minutes later at 10.28am, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek near Luthers Rd.

"A vehicle heading southbound for some unknown reason veered off the road, hit a culvert and was launched back across Luthers Rd,” Chief Insp Allison said.

The male driver suffered a broken leg in the collision and was transported by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Traffic on the Pacific Highway was impacted in both directions for more than an hour following the crash.

Chief Insp Allison said Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were in the area at the time of the crash and were first to respond.

