ONE LAST HURRAH: Schmidt runner wins Coutts Crossing Cup

RACING: Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt had one last roll of the dice with Ultimate Eagle on Saturday, with the six-year-old gelding to be put up for auction on Tuesday.

Ultimate Eagle was sitting behind betting favourite Rip Sparkler from the Daniel Want stable, and Lynn Thompson's Flying Prince, and Schmidt was quietly confident.

"It was his last run for us today, he's been for sale and he comes up for auction on Tuesday night.,” he said.

"Hopefully they bring a nice price for the owner and he can replace one for me.

"He's been a terrific horse, he's been a great money spinner and he hasn't been a trouble to train. He's just an all-round nice horse and he's a pleasure to have around.”

Schmidt said he would be sad to see the horse go but looked forward to the prospect of building on a strong stable.

"I'll miss him when he's gone but I'm sure the owner will replace him with a nicer horse for me,” he said.

Jockey Luke Rolls' ride could not have gone any smoother, Schmidt said.

"He was ridden really well today, he's only got a really short dash that we've worked out in his later starts and he's got a real small sprint and that's exactly how he rode him,” he said.

"It was all-in-all a very good ride and a good win today,”

From barrier number one, Ultimate Eagle had a strong start and sat comfortably in behind early leaders Yulong Baohu and Redraw as they approached the first bend.

Rip Sparkler was on the attack early as he pushed his way to the front at the first turn and Ultimate Eagle held well on the fence in the middle of the pack.

As the horses rounded the final bend, Rolls had a big job ahead of him and came around the outside expertly to find space and turn on the jets to beat Rip Sparkler by just over a length.

As Schmidt bids farewell a favourite runner, he eyes the prospect of new horses in the stable but said there was no shortage of talent in his current crop.

"Look, we've got 20 in work at this stage and there's probably another eight sitting in the wings waiting to come in but trying to find them stables and trying to get them work is another hard thing so we'll just take it day by day,” he said.

Schmidt and Rolls were also victorious earlier in the day with six-year-old bay gelding Montivideo in the Demmery's Bus Service Peter Schumacher Remembrance Class 1 Handicap (1005m), the second race of Coutts Crossing Cup day.

Schmidt's next test comes tomorrow at the Wauchope Jockey Club in Kempsey.

The Grafton jockey has entered four runners in Annekova, Purple Cup, Savanna Jeune and Go Luca.