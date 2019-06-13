Menu
One-legged criminal threatens to bash police officer

by Annie Perets
13th Jun 2019 7:24 AM
THE amputee went on a verbal tirade in public after he thought he was made fun of because of his disability.

Scott Alick MacKenzie had thought he was made fun of because of his disability by a man who was helping him get across a road, a court was told.

MacKenzie, who has one leg and a "very long" criminal history, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to assaulting police and public nuisance.

Scott Alick Mackenzie pleaded guilty. Picture: Annie Perets
He was drunk when he came across an acquaintance about 6.30pm on September 29 last year who agreed to push his wheelchair in a "busy area." An argument between the pair followed and police were contacted.

A police officer found an opened whiskey bottle in MacKenzie's wheelchair and was threatened after he told MacKenzie he would tip the contents out.

Defence lawyer David Gilmore, of Gilmore Lawyers, said MacKenzie had a problem with alcohol.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan said MacKenzie's criminal history was dominated by property offences.

MacKenzie was convicted and fined $750.

