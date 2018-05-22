One man's fight to save historic bridge

PHOTOGENIC LANDMARK: The sunrise on April 21, 2018 (76° East), looking down Sportmans Creek to the old bridge and the Clarence River.

THE old Lawrence Sportsmans Creek Bridge (LSCB) is undergoing some changes. The RMS has created mesh enclosures under some of the bridge. This presumably is to ensure the microbats, which are being moved to the new bridge, stay there.

If they retained the LSCB they wouldn't have to move all of them, resulting in two colonies of these delightful and beneficial little critters. The idea of 'keeping their existing homes' is not a new one, because the RMS is retaining one of the overflow bridges at Tabulam because of its microbat colony.

Based on the number of 2x3s and plywood sheets on site, it's a guess that RMS is going to build a new deck over the existing one to cover the bolt heads. As many people are already using the bridge, and the bolt heads could cause trip-overs, this could be for safety reasons. Covering the deck, which is one of the main features of the bridge, decreases its appeal. And as previously pointed out, the bolt head problem could be resolved by countersinking them.

LSCB is one of our few historic, iconic, unique, (now) accessible, structures, which can be used for multiple purposes. So is it sensible to allow it to be demolished? Only those with no sense of history or community would say 'go for it'.

One reason to keep it, is it's a great subject for photographers, other artistic mediums and tourists. Surely, Ibbo, that shouldn't concern you as you have lots of photos, so why would you want more?

Scenic images of the same subject vary based on many factors, one being the sun's position between the summer and winter solstices. As the LSCB runs N-S and has a wide expanse of water to the east, it is in a perfect position to take advantage of this. Over each six-month period, the sun rises from 25° N of E (mid-Jun) to 25° S of E (mid-Dec). The effect of how the bridge is illuminated is significant. Am I being picky? Some of the most revered photographers, such as the B&W master Ansel Adams, visited locations innumerable times to obtain the perfectly lit image.

When other truss bridges have been upgraded to carry heavier vehicles, much of their originality can, and has been compromised. The Mid-Falbrook replica, which cost $10 million, is an example. It's a superb piece of craftsmanship and looks like the original, but unfortunately it has changed from a wooden bridge with some iron into a steel bridge with some wood. Bit like doing a perfect replica of the Mona Lisa using acrylic paints.

Non-vehicular bridges are the only ones which can remain true to their origin. Unfortunately the RMS, contrary to a major objective of the bridges project, never did intend to keep any, in spite of all the feel-good consultation they had with the local communities.

There has already been a surprising number of people, with a wide array of ages and interests, crossing over the bridge. It's a bridge with non-vehicle potential. In comparison, I would surmise that more people have crossed over LSCB since the new bridge opened than the annual total who have walked over all the operational bridges in the Hunter Catchment.

As the RMS is making the bridge people safe, it means they acknowledge that, even without trying, the bridge is being used. And once some of the uses are adopted, the bridge could be a significant Valley asset. It's a factor the RMS and our politicians need to, but won't, consider.

The grapevine consistently says that the bridge's timbers have been sold to a Hunter Valley company, maybe to fix other bridges or for purposes unknown. If this is correct, it's a disgusting outcome for one of our rare treasures, and a black mark for our leaders who are allowing it. Let's rip up some Opera House tiles to repair the railway rest rooms!

I realise that the RMS is as immovable as Uluru (except whenever they want to), but maybe keeping the bridge would be some compensation for putting their 'divide-way' through the middle of the Maclean precinct. And as for our visionary leaders who aren't, and who haven't taken a stand to keep an important part of our history and our culture, they will, along with the RMS, be immortalised as those who failed the people of our Valley.