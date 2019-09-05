Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
state parliament pics
state parliament pics
News

One more sleep until Trad tells her side

by Jessica Marszalek & Sarah Vogler
4th Sep 2019 9:00 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2019 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACKIE Trad says it will only be a "matter of hours" before she finally addresses glaring questions over a controversial property purchase that landed the Government on a seven-week integrity crisis.

The Treasurer said she was looking forward to the release of the Crime and Corruption Commission's findings tomorrow that would allow her to finally lay out what happened.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander last night tried to goad Ms Trad to "fill the void" at a special late-night Question Time at Townsville Parliament, attended by about 100 locals, after she earlier complained no one had heard her side of the story.

Mr Mander invited her to immediately release all Integrity Commissioner advice, text messages with her husband, proof that she declared a conflict to the Premier, proof she excused herself from decisions that would financially benefit her and the date that she will finally sell the property.

It followed Ms Trad complaining of "the void" of information and that the saga had taken a toll on her family.

"He only needs to wait a matter of hours before the CCC comes down with its finalisation," Ms Trad told the House last night.

"Friday is only 48 hours away.

"It's not as far away as Christmas is now, so can I suggest the Member for Everton and the Deputy Opposition Leader (Mr Mander) let the CCC do its job and allow them to proceed to finalise their assessment, and I look forward to it."

The corruption watchdog confirmed yesterday it would release the findings of its assessment of the Woolloongabba property purchase and associated issues tomorrow.

The revelation will come a day before Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to fly to Switzerland to meet with Olympics bosses, and Ms Trad is due to be acting premier.

The door has been left open by Ms Palaszczuk for another minister to act instead, with State Development Minister Cameron Dick expected to step in if needed.

 

More Stories

editors picks integrity crisis jackie trad queensland government

Top Stories

    $4.6m makes sure Grafton dogs have their day

    premium_icon $4.6m makes sure Grafton dogs have their day

    Greyhounds Three years after the NSW Government seemingly put the nail into the greyhound racing coffin, the sport in Grafton is back bigger than ever.

    Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    premium_icon Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    Crime Prosecutors granted adjournment for further investigations

    COMEBACK: Is the Cane Harvest Festival returning to Maclean?

    premium_icon COMEBACK: Is the Cane Harvest Festival returning to Maclean?

    News Public push for new festival at recent meeting

    MP cuts down Labor slurs on pine sell-off

    premium_icon MP cuts down Labor slurs on pine sell-off

    Politics Softwood plantation privatisation defended