One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson.
Politics

One Nation candidate for Flynn confirmed

Tegan Annett
by
10th Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 1:44 PM
A THIRD-generation primary producer based in Biggenden has been confirmed as One Nation's candidate for Flynn for the next federal election.

It will be the second time Sharon Lohse has been a candidate for Pauline Hanson's party, after she contested the seat of Callide during the last state election in 2017, when she won just under 44 per cent of the vote after preferences.

During the 2016 Federal Election one in six people voters in the Flynn electorate marked a one next to the One Nation Party.

In what was the first time the party had been on the ballot paper since 2007, candidate Phil Baker picked up 17.2 per cent of first preference votes.

Ms Lohse said she hoped to unseat Liberal National Party Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, for the sake of the future of her children and generations to come.

Sharon Lohse One Nation
"If we want to get this country back on track, One Nation is the only choice. We've got the guts to say what you're thinking and fight the issues that the big parties are too scared to."

Ms Lohse and her husband Robert are beef cattle producers in Biggenden and the Western Downs.

Ms Lohse has recently spoken out about a "lack of property management" to property owners neighbouring National Parks, following the recent unprecedented fires that ravaged parts of the state for more than a week.

"While State Government continues to dictate lack of property management to neighbouring property owners of National Parks, the losers are the environment and communities," she wrote on Facebook.

Ms Lohse joins sitting member Mr O'Dowd and Labor's Zac Beers as the only confirmed candidates for Flynn for the yet to be called federal election.

Ms Lohse has three adult children who all work in primary industries.

In 2002 she founded a Landcare group and managed on-ground works in pasture and water quality projects.

