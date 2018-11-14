One Nation plan could cost state $1.2b

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt says the GST plan is “Senator Hanson’s greatest sell out yet”.

ONE Nation is pushing for a GST distribution plan would see Queensland lose up to $1.2 billion a year in revenue.

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt said it was "Senator Hanson's greatest sell out yet".

"I don't think you could even be a bigger sell out if the King Wally Lewis actually put on a blue NSW jersey," he said.

The Senate is today preparing to pass GST reforms which will see distribution benchmarked to the performance of NSW or Victoria, whichever is higher and a guarantee all states will receive at least 75c in the dollar.

The Federal Government will also top up GST payments to the states by up to $1 billion a year. It would see Queensland receive an extra $518 million in top up payments by 2026-27.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation WA Senator Peter Georgiou last night said the new system would still be unfair for WA, while he was concerned the Government was dipping into its own coffers to ensure no state was worse off.

"Instead of trying to keep everyone happy, the government should announce that the distribution of GST will move to a per capita basis over a five-year time frame, for instance, and in the short term those states that lose out would be partly compensated," he said.

"The states of South Australia and Tasmania and also the Northern Territory should suck it up. They've had it too good for too long at the expense of other states."

Productivity Commission modelling showed this model would see Queensland lose up to $1.2 billion a year in GST payments, while NSW and WA would receive more than $3 billion more.

Senator Watt said Senators Hanson and Georgiou were trying to "take GST funding off Queensland".

"That's $1.2 billion less that Queensland would have to spend on hospitals, on schools, on roads, on all sorts of public services that Queenslanders depend upon," he said.

"Pauline Hanson has been conspicuously silent in this debate while her own colleague Peter Georgiou has been willing to get up and bash Queensland again over GST funding."

In March last year, leading up to the WA state election, Senator Hanson told a Perth radio station she would have "no problem" fighting for more GST funding for the western state even if it came at the expense of Queensland.

She made similar comments in June this year, saying she needed to be "fair and just" to all states as the leader of a national party.

Senator Hanson declined to comment.

It's understood Senator Georgiou had not spoken to her about the speech and they have yet to sit down to discuss the party's position on GST going forward.