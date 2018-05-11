Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THAT VIEW: 10 Ocean St, Yamba.
THAT VIEW: 10 Ocean St, Yamba.
Property

One of last beachfront building blocks for sale

Adam Hourigan
by
11th May 2018 5:34 PM

AS FAR as oceanfront addresses go, there may be nowhere closer you can get on the North Coast than this.

Perched above Convent Beach, the address at 10 Ocean St is one of only two ocean-facing blocks left in Yamba.

And the best bit?

It's completely empty, and it's up for sale.

Selling agent Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said it was a unique opportunity for someone to create a property unlike any other.

"There's plenty of potential," he said.

"There's been a prior DA approved for a large four-bedroom residence to fit on the site, so you can build something quite substantial.

>>> LOOK: 10 of the Clarence Valley's most prestigous properties

"It could also be built into something like accommodation, with proper permissions."

Mr Kelly said it was all about position for the 455sqm block, and what could be done was up to the new owner's imagination.

"We will take offers any time. It's there for outright sale," he said.

"We believe the price will be somewhere north of $2million, but the owners are all ears to any offers."

RELATED: Five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 13 car garage and one Olympic Silver medallist - this home is Grafton's icon

Mr Kelly said the uniqueness of the site was not limited to Yamba, with the site a rarity anywhere on the east coast.

"There's not much beachfront sites, especially around this price bracket.

"Anything like this getting closer to the city would be much more expensive."

The property is listed through Ray White Yamba.

daniel kelly ocean street ray white yamba yamba yamba property
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    Council News For some it's a time to get rid of the mess, for others it's time to add to it. It's time to #putoutyourrubbish

    • 11th May 2018 5:57 PM
    INNOCENCE LOST: The murder-suicides that rocked Australia

    INNOCENCE LOST: The murder-suicides that rocked Australia

    News The family killings that shocked our nation

    • 11th May 2018 4:55 PM
    THE BIG DAY: Here's the best places for Mother's Day

    THE BIG DAY: Here's the best places for Mother's Day

    Whats On Let mum relax and take her to one of these places on Mother's Day

    10 things Grafton got right - the final countdown

    premium_icon 10 things Grafton got right - the final countdown

    Feature FINAL FIVE: Ending '10 things' on a high note

    Local Partners