One of last beachfront building blocks for sale

AS FAR as oceanfront addresses go, there may be nowhere closer you can get on the North Coast than this.

Perched above Convent Beach, the address at 10 Ocean St is one of only two ocean-facing blocks left in Yamba.

And the best bit?

It's completely empty, and it's up for sale.

Selling agent Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said it was a unique opportunity for someone to create a property unlike any other.

"There's plenty of potential," he said.

"There's been a prior DA approved for a large four-bedroom residence to fit on the site, so you can build something quite substantial.

"It could also be built into something like accommodation, with proper permissions."

Mr Kelly said it was all about position for the 455sqm block, and what could be done was up to the new owner's imagination.

"We will take offers any time. It's there for outright sale," he said.

"We believe the price will be somewhere north of $2million, but the owners are all ears to any offers."

Mr Kelly said the uniqueness of the site was not limited to Yamba, with the site a rarity anywhere on the east coast.

"There's not much beachfront sites, especially around this price bracket.

"Anything like this getting closer to the city would be much more expensive."

The property is listed through Ray White Yamba.