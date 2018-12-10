Australia’s most iconic kangaroo dies

A beloved Aussie kangaroo whose ripped physique and don’t-mess-with-me antics have made global headlines has passed away.

A beloved Aussie kangaroo whose ripped physique and don't-mess-with-me antics have made global headlines has died.

Roger, the insanely buff kangaroo who has been snapped kickboxing and crushing a metal bin with his bare paws, has died.

The Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs announced the 12-year-old's death on Facebook over the weekend.

"Sadly Roger has passed away of old age," the Sanctuary said in a video. "He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world. We will always love you and miss you Roger."

"It's a very sad day here today, for we have lost our beautiful boy, Roger," sanctuary manager Chris Barnes said.

"Ten years ago I built this sanctuary to house Roger - and a couple of his wives - Ella and Abigail. I built it so they'd would have a place to live," he went on.

"Roger was our alpha male for many years and grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him too.

"So we reflect on his life today and for many years to come."

This is the picture that sent Roger skyrocketing to worldwide fame.

He was also known to enjoy a bit of casual kickboxing.

Roger skyrocketed to internet fame in 2015 after a photo went viral of the roo crushing a metal bucket with his bare paws.

According to Barnes, he weighed 90 kilograms and stood at around the manager's own height of 6'7", making him taller than most men.

"Roger's muscle is human-like," he told Buzzfeed News last year. "He appears to have the same muscles that a bodybuilder has, really defined biceps and triceps."

On the famous bucket photo, Barnes explained: "I was feeding Roger and put down the bucket to get some water.

"He maybe saw his reflection, and before I knew it he had gone crazy and bear hugged it - crushing it in a second. A big kangaroo is renowned for crushing dogs trying to kill them. They don't mess."