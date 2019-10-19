Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lawrence resident Robyn Jones has showed off her original embroidery creations around Australia, with the Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition the latest
Lawrence resident Robyn Jones has showed off her original embroidery creations around Australia, with the Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition the latest Kathryn Lewis
Community

One of the best yet for Lawrence quilters

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Oct 2019 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE older Robyn Jones gets, the more she wants to achieve.

The Lawrence resident has been using needle and thread her whole life. But only recently has she taken her dressmaking skills to create intricate embroidery and original patterns she ferries to craft fairs and exhibitions around the country.

"It gives me solace and peace of mind and takes me away," she said.

"Needle and thread, needle and thread, I'm just concentrating on that. It takes me away from all the other problems that everyone has got."

Ms Jones' creations were among the 120 quilts on show at the annual Lawrence Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition at Lawrence Hall on Saturday.

Rae Harrison from the Bluff Point Quilters said it was one of the best shows they had seen.

"We've got more quilts than we normally have, and the variety is wonderful," she said.

Quilters hailed from Lawrence, down river at Yamba and Grafton.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Lawrence Museum.

Ms Harrison said the community turn out was good, with a "steady flow" since the doors opened at 9.30am on Saturday morning.

bluff point quilters lawrence bluff point quilt exhibition lawrence hall lawrence museum
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It feels like yesterday': Community remembers 30 years on

    premium_icon 'It feels like yesterday': Community remembers 30 years on

    News Three decades since one of Australia's worst road accidents - the Cowper bus crash - unfolded in the Clarence Valley, the community comes together to reflect.

    BEYOND THE PODCAST: Stories of people caught up in tragedy

    premium_icon BEYOND THE PODCAST: Stories of people caught up in tragedy

    News In-depth articles will delve deeper into accounts by those affected

    HIGHWAY HORROR: New podcast series unearths brutal deaths

    HIGHWAY HORROR: New podcast series unearths brutal deaths

    News New series uncovers who's responsible for the deaths of 21 strangers

    BEHIND THE PODCAST: How the series was created

    premium_icon BEHIND THE PODCAST: How the series was created

    People and Places A first for The Daily Examiner, here's how they did it