One of the best yet for Lawrence quilters

Lawrence resident Robyn Jones has showed off her original embroidery creations around Australia, with the Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition the latest

Lawrence resident Robyn Jones has showed off her original embroidery creations around Australia, with the Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition the latest Kathryn Lewis

THE older Robyn Jones gets, the more she wants to achieve.

The Lawrence resident has been using needle and thread her whole life. But only recently has she taken her dressmaking skills to create intricate embroidery and original patterns she ferries to craft fairs and exhibitions around the country.

"It gives me solace and peace of mind and takes me away," she said.

"Needle and thread, needle and thread, I'm just concentrating on that. It takes me away from all the other problems that everyone has got."

Ms Jones' creations were among the 120 quilts on show at the annual Lawrence Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition at Lawrence Hall on Saturday.

Rae Harrison from the Bluff Point Quilters said it was one of the best shows they had seen.

"We've got more quilts than we normally have, and the variety is wonderful," she said.

Quilters hailed from Lawrence, down river at Yamba and Grafton.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Lawrence Museum.

Ms Harrison said the community turn out was good, with a "steady flow" since the doors opened at 9.30am on Saturday morning.