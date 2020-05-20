Menu
A suburban dad has been arrested over one of the state’s biggest seizures of the deadly drug 'fantasy', with police expecting more arrests.
Crime

A father is connected to a huge 'fantasy' drug bust

by NICK HANSEN
20th May 2020 6:02 PM
A road stop of a suburban Sydney dad has allegedly led police to one of the state's biggest seizures of the deadly drug "fantasy".

Halil Delialioglu, 37, was allegedly spotted driving a hired Toyota Corolla along Yurong St in Darlinghurst about 4.30pm on March 15.

Police pulled him over, beginning a rapid four-day investigation which they claim unveiled 807 kg of GBL - also known as "fantasy" - worth almost $6.5 million, a clandestine laboratory and cash.

Over 800 kgs of GBL was found after a traffic stop. Picture: NSW Police
Police spoke to Delialioglu, of Auburn, on the side of the road before searching the hire car to allegedly find the first 27kg of GBL, $20,000 in cash, electronic devices and documents.

He was charged with commercial drug supply among other offences and denied bail, as Sydney City detectives continued "follow up" inquiries.

On Monday officers raided a Regents Park factory, allegedly revealing another 724kg of the drug.

Officers on Tuesday raided a third address, a unit in Hunters Hill, where they allege a clandestine laboratory had been set up and there was another 56kgs of the drug.

As well as the drugs, the man was allegedly found with $20,000 in cash. Picture: NSW Police
Delialioglu has only been charged in relation to the search of his car. Police expect to lay more charges.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Wood said investigators were now investigating whether the drugs were part a larger syndicate.

"This seizure is one of the largest GBL prohibited drug seizures in recent times," Supt Wood said.

The seizure of over 800 kgs of GBL has been described as one of the largest in recent times. Picture: NSW Police
"We will be alleging by the sheer indictment that he's charged with, that he is a large scale drug supplier.

"We are liaising with our counterparts interstate around the country as you'd expect with such a significant seizure.

"There are still a significant number of lines of enquiry coming from the job.

"I anticipate there will be more people to follow."

Originally published as 'One of the largest recent drug seizures': dad in huge GHB bust

