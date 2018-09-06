Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tradie death ‘nothing to do with me’

by Nick Hansen
6th Sep 2018 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the men police were seeking to answer questions over suspicious electrical work has professed his innocence and been allowed to walk free from a Sydney police station.

Police released photos of Hussein Ayoub and another man, on Tuesday asking them to come forward to help with inquiries into two incidents - a fire in Bexley and the electrocution death in Carlton of carpenter Luke Bray, which both occurred last year.

Hussein Ayoub arriving at Sydney police station for questioning in relation to the death of electrician Luke Bray Picture: 7 News
Hussein Ayoub arriving at Sydney police station for questioning in relation to the death of electrician Luke Bray Picture: 7 News

Mr Ayoub arrived at Kogarah Police Station with his lawyer on Wednesday, telling reporters "it had nothing to do with me".

His lawyer Eidan Havas said his client wanted to clear his name.

"We have turned up today to clear his name. He has nothing to do with the death of that kid," Mr Havas said.

Luke Bray was killed when he was electrocuted while working on a house in Carlton, Sydney, in February 2017.
Luke Bray was killed when he was electrocuted while working on a house in Carlton, Sydney, in February 2017.

Police confirmed Mr Hussein had identified himself to them and was assisting with inquiries.

Inside the same police station, Mr Bray's girlfriend Jaime-Lee Digby gave an impassioned plea for those who may have information on the incident to come forward to give that information to police.

Jamie-Lee Digby has appealed for information about two men wanted over the death of her partner Luke Bray. Picture: 9 News
Jamie-Lee Digby has appealed for information about two men wanted over the death of her partner Luke Bray. Picture: 9 News

Mr Bray, who grew up in Mackay and Cairns, died in February 2017, when he was electrocuted in the roof cavity of a home in Carlton.

She met Mr Bray when the pair were serving in the Royal Australian Navy and believed he had been planning to propose.

"I had to collect his belonging from the police station, which had a receipt for an engagement ring in it so it has been very painful," Ms Digby said.

Related Items

hussein ayoub luke bray tradies

Top Stories

    POLL TIME: Long-term councillor to run for mayor

    POLL TIME: Long-term councillor to run for mayor

    Council News 'If I nominate and I'm not successful, I will give the new mayor every support that I can.'

    Yamba traffic light decision does not address safety worries

    premium_icon Yamba traffic light decision does not address safety worries

    Council News Traffic lights would have made road crossing safer for elderly

    Maclean Riverside Precinct comes to life

    premium_icon Maclean Riverside Precinct comes to life

    Council News Major stages in revitalised waterfront completed

    Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    premium_icon Proposed tourist ban on free health care

    Travel HEALTH insurance will be compulsory for all visitors to Australia.

    Local Partners