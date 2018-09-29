Menu
Groom MP Dr John McVeigh, ARTC Inland Rail Programme CEO Richard Wankmuller, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Matthew Newton
One-on-one consultation over Inland Rail to increase

11th Oct 2018 6:02 AM
>>RELATED: Deputy PM 'will meet' with farmers on Inland Rail route

THE company behind the $10 billion Inland Rail project is "stepping up" its one-on-one consultation process with landholders whose property is impacted by the line's preliminary alignment between Gowrie and Kagaru.

Senior project manager Max Nichols said Australian Rail Track Corporation wanted to better understand each property's individual features.

"I understand that landholders' homes and businesses are critically important to them and many have queries about impacts on their property which we want to talk to them about," he said.

"It takes time to get this right and as we enter this more detailed phase of studies for the environmental impact statement we are taking care to engage with each individual landholder and to discuss what is important to them."

Mr Nichols said ARTC sought as much feedback as possible.

"All the information we gather is fed into the design process, so we have been dealing with directly-affected landholders in the preliminary alignment first, so they can talk to our staff one-on-one and pass on the unique aspects of their individual properties. We want to listen and explore ways to minimise potential impacts," he said.

    Local Partners