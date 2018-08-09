Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One person in hospital after multi-vehicle Dalby crash

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2018 7:55 AM

PARAMEDICS have transported one person to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dalby this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports three cars collided at the corner of Condamine and Roche Sts about 6.55am.

One person was initially entrapped in one of the vehicles before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed them by 7.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed three people at the scene before one was taken to Dalby Hospital for treatment.

dalby queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Supermarket boss slams council, chamber over carpark

    Supermarket boss slams council, chamber over carpark

    Opinion 'There is only one business that can be accused of 'lack of preparation' for this abomination, and that is Clarence Valley Council.'

    HOLY COW! How did they get there?

    HOLY COW! How did they get there?

    Offbeat VIDEO: Motorist's late night suburban cattle confrontation

    VALLEY IN DROUGHT: Farms fight frost, high cost

    premium_icon VALLEY IN DROUGHT: Farms fight frost, high cost

    News 100% of NSW is now officially drought declared

    Grafton swimmers top the talent pool

    Grafton swimmers top the talent pool

    Swimming SWIMMING North Coast takes out club pointscore at Woy Woy.

    Local Partners