Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba responded to a house fire on Yamba Rd Tuesday afternoon. Fire and Rescue NSW/Facebook
News

One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Jul 2019 10:36 AM
ONE person was hospitalised after a house fire in Yamba yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Yamba and Maclean, as well as the Wooloweyah Rural Fire Service, were called to a property on Yamba Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fire in the front bedroom of the property, and efforts by the public to put out the fire by breaking a window and using a garden hose had been unsuccessful.

Fire and Rescue members, using breathing apparatus equipment, entered the house to extinguish the remaining fire.

Coffs/Clarence Police District and NSW Ambulance were also in attendance at the fire, with one person taken to hospital as a result.

The house was checked with the thermal imaging camera for further hot spots and the positive pressure fan was used to remove the smoke, while a gas detector was also used to check for toxic gasses.

