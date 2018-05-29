Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fatal crash at Sandy Beach.
Fatal crash at Sandy Beach. Frank Redward
News

One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

29th May 2018 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: CRASH scene investigators have made their way to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

A female driver died after a truck and two other vehicles became involved in a collision on Solitary Islands Way near the Holloway's Rd intersection around 7.50am.

Ambulance media have confirmed three patients were transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

All three patients were reported to be in a stable condition and will undergo mandatory testing.

On arrival, officers located a crash involving a truck and two cars.

A woman in one of the cars died at the scene, police said.

She has not yet been formally identified.

The other drivers and passengers were released from the crashed vehicles.

All were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Coffs Harbour hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the truck and the other car will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

Crash Investigation Unit officers and heavy vehicle inspectors are en-route to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Motorists are advised that Solitary Island Way is blocked in both directions at the crash site and are advised to avoid the area.

Related Items

coffs coast fatal crash fatality sandy beach solitary island way
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Property "Whoever buys here is going to see the potential and fall in love with the place - it holds something so special and unique.''

    • 29th May 2018 12:15 PM
    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    News 18-year-old steps out on her own

    • 29th May 2018 12:00 PM
    HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    premium_icon HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    News Fire destroyed a piece of this family's history

    Need a job? We have you covered

    Need a job? We have you covered

    Careers Looking for work?

    Local Partners