One person's storm in a tea cup: OPINION

PREDICTING the weather can be as fickle as picking what stories our audience want to read.

During the morning yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Northern Rivers.

We don't make this stuff up, and the BOM asks media organisations to spread the world quickly, so people can batten down the hatches or make decisions about whether to go out or stay indoors and seek shelter.

Some readers are better judges of the weather than the bureau, as one person commented on our Facebook site: "90km/h winds and 2cm hail means a super storm??? Hahahahahahahaha quality journalism at its finest".

It seems the size of storm and some of the descriptions we use, irk some readers.

And yet there is sometimes no other way to describe the severe weather events we experience than to add "super" or "freak" to the word "storm".

As someone impacted by a super cell storm several years ago, it may not have been a cyclone, or a hurricane, or a tornado, but it bloody well felt like it!

And yet it hit our street badly and hardly touched others.

Ankle deep hail lay on our front lawn for 24 hours, lightning cracked a massive tree on our nature strip and the rain was so fierce it overwhelmed our gutters in seconds.

But the next day I was speaking to my best friend who lives just a block away, and he slept blissfully through our night of living hell, with only a steady pattering of rain on his roof.